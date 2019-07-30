How can America not be in the crosshairs of God’s judgment for our many gross sins?
I see nothing but God’s incredible mercy and grace that have kept America from being on the receiving end of what other nations have experienced for similar sins. Sadly, we have broken virtually every one of the Ten Commandments. We deserve judgment, no question, but I believe there are still enough of God’s truly born-again American Christians who have cried out like the prophet Habakkuk did for his people in Habakkuk 3:2: “O Lord, I have heard thy speech, and was afraid: O Lord, revive thy work in the midst of the years, in the midst of the years make known; in wrath remember mercy.”
I believe God’s mercy can continue to be upon America when we, his church, seek to do his will.
However, I also believe that the church is responsible for our woes in that the church has let down standards and compromised with some of the very sins that are destroying our nation. I believe that the church is responsible for maintaining and upholding God’s ways, not the government. Here is what he said through Solomon of old (and I believe it is still applicable for us today, thousands of years later – II Chronicles 7:14: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
Doesn’t this tell us that the church is responsible?
We are to pray for our leaders, especially for our president. In I Timothy 2:1-2 it specifically says: “I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men; For kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty.”
How can we miss the glorious promise from God’s Holy Word in Psalm 33:12 that says: “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord; and the people whom he hath chosen for his own inheritance.”
It is crystal clear in these passages that God is looking to His people to be the pray-ers and do-ers to bring change to our great nation. Will it start with you?
Bonnie Galford
Wayside