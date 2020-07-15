We just celebrated America’s 244th birthday, but most Christians are stunned and shocked at what America looks like today. What has happened to our nation? Could it be that we as Christians have not stood up firmly enough? We did not fight hard enough when prayer was taken out of schools by one woman’s evil effort. We did not fight hard enough to at least limit abortions. Now we have abortion on demand and in some states innocent babies born alive after a failed abortion are left to die because the liberal leadership in some cities and states allows it to happen. Evil is happening in almost every state of our union.
Here are Paul’s words from 2 Timothy 3:1-4: “This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, traitors, heady, high minded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God;” Does this sum up what is happening in a huge section of America today?
Let’s look at the story of Noah from the Bible. The Bible says that “Noah found grace in the eyes of the Lord.” Noah remained faithful to God under the most trying circumstances, criticisms and no doubt even persecution. He pleased God; what an incredible compliment. A whole generation, every single person living on earth at that time, other than Noah and his family, were destroyed. God kept his promise. We need more like Noah today to take a firm stand against the evil and pray and fast for our nation. Remember Noah didn’t live in a day with Bibles, Christian television, churches on every corner, Christians around to support, encourage and believe your preached messages. He fully trusted and obeyed the voice of God.
The Bible also says in Ezekiel 22:30: “And I sought for a man among them, that should make up the hedge, and stand in the gap before me for the land, that I should not destroy it: but I found none.” Is God saying this to America today…“but I found none”?
Bonnie Galford
Wayside