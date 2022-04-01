We the people who love our country of America, who have grown up under a life of freedom and come from a generation of knowing moral absolutes such as right from wrong and good from evil, do not hardly even recognize our country today.
Yes, we believe the history of our Founding Fathers who absolutely knew the importance of individual liberties. We believe as they did that all Americans should enjoy and be able to practice their religion, that we should be able to gather together and be able to have the freedom of what we believe through free speech. Our forefathers believed these liberties were given to all directly as a gift from God and government could not take them away. Thomas Jefferson stated, “Can the liberties of a nation be secure when we have removed a conviction that these liberties are the gift of God?” I don’t think so!
Freedom of speech is definitely under attack daily, especially if the speech is from Christians or anyone for that matter who disagrees with the far left. If you are in doubt, try speaking out about any manner of sin such as sexuality perversion that perhaps is in some of the books in your local school library or even perhaps in some of the books being presented in the classroom. Have you had any success of your school board listening to your concern or even have you perhaps wondered how this type of information even arrived in schools to begin with? Be aware as you may be called bigoted and hateful. Taking God out of this nation and especially in our public schools is ultimately leading to the erosion of God-given liberties not only in adults but most of all in our precious young children of all ages.
It doesn’t take a whole lot of thought to see America is sliding into tyranny when the tyranny is coming against conservatives and Bible-believing folks. We as Christians all are called to keep speaking the truth in love and to come against the lies of the enemy with the Word of God. We need to tell the world the coming consequences of sin and to share that they can be rescued through the love of Jesus even though we may face persecution such as Jesus’s early followers did.
It’s not hate speech to give someone the truth to save their souls because Jesus used his freedom of speech to proclaim The Truth all the way to the cross.
Sandy Dupree
Union