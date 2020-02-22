Reply to David Williams and Chelsea Wallens comments.
After reading the comments of David Williams and Chelsea Wallens to my letter (“To LGBTQ: Let the children go,” The Readers Speak, Dec. 29) I feel I must comment on them. First of all, Mr. Williams, I am not a fake Christian. I’m not perfect but, praise God, I’m striving one day I will be. As a born again Christian, I will make a lot of mistakes in my life but God expects me to tell the gospel truth.
Matt. 5:10 Jesus said blessed are ye when men shall revile you, and persecute you and shall say all manner of evil against you falsely, for my sake, rejoice and be exceeding glad, for great is your reward in Heaven: for so persecuted they the prophets which were before you.
By the way, Mr. Williams, I’m not blaming the children for their having to live in families that are LGBTQ. I blame the parents of these kids who did not care about their children enough to be able to raise them in a better situation and try to seek help for them and even for themselves.
There are some parents who do very well in raising their children and leading them in the right direction and teaching them the love of God.
So, Mr. Williams, you can call me a bigot, that’s your choice, but for now I will continue to pray for our children and also for you. Hopefully, you will see the light and not be in darkness.
Now for a few words for Ms. Wallens-B.A.
It is not impossible that there are married couples, man and wife (that’s man and woman), who are not able to have kids, who would take the responsibility of adopting these kids who are without their own parents.
If these children are put in suitable environments, they will likely make it in this world.
I believe any group of people who are not living a normal lifestyle and teaching these foster children that it’s all right for two men or two women to have sex or whatever they do and call themselves LGBTQ is normal, then something is wrong.
I know, Ms. Wallens, that probably with all your book learning you are a lot smarter than I am, but God put us Christians in this world to be fruit inspectors (I’m not judging). I’m just trying to get people to understand that life on this earth is very short and one day we have to account for the things we have done. God will be the judge. Dr. R.G. Lee, the great preacher in the 20th century, preached his famous sermon “payday someday.” There is a payday someday and God is going to separate the sheep from the goats, that is saved from the lost. Ms. Wallens, let me ask you how is your life? Do you know Jesus as your savior? If you don’t know him, you can. Read Romans 10:9-10. Remember I’m not judging you (let me make that perfectly clear).
How about you, Mr. Williams, where do you stand?
In closing, I like to thank Sandy Dupree for your letter titled “Those who hate Christians also hate the truth.”
God’s word says in John 8:32 Ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall set you free.
I welcome any comments from Christians or nonbelievers.
Jay Mitchell
Beckley