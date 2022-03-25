What is faith? From the Christians’ perspective, it’s a belief in God and Jesus, and a belief in your afterlife, a belief that through prayer all things can be accomplished, providing your request is in the interest of God.
I see an unjust war that has unfolded that is not right and is not justified and through prayer I have asked God to intervene on behalf of the Ukrainian people. But this is not an easy task, because in my religious research I have found Jesus has no interest in war. He looks on it as a man-made problem caused by will power and the ambition of mortals.
While war is not justified, Jesus’ interest deals with the souls of men, because once our life has been completed, and the silver cord is severed (Eccl. 12:6) the soul separates from our body. Then it is surrounded by a spirit body consisting of your mind, thoughts, memory and conscience. This is what returns to God, not the mortal’s body, because God only wants the soul back because it was created in His image.
So Jesus’ mission deals with the soul and his mission is to try and save it by bringing God’s Divine Love into the soul. God will not interfere with will power; thus man is on his own and charts his or her destiny. This might seem unfair but it’s how God created us. God does use his angels to find solutions to such wars by influencing the minds of mortals and channeling their thoughts in a positive direction.
God does not condone wars, and does not prevent them, because man’s will power is the controlling factor. But faith through prayer can stimulate angels designated for this purpose to influence the outcome of conflicts.
Robert Morgan
Daniels