After reading Lonnie Bailey’s monthly comments, I am always perplexed as to why The Register-Herald feels so compelled to publish his worthless rants every 30 days. Let’s be honest and admit that if Weston State Hospital were still in operation, Mr. Bailey would be ensconced on the third floor in a very padded room.
His atheistic tirades are so impotent, vain and factless; and yet you have to feel some compassion for the guy. Can you imagine going through life without an ounce of spiritual meaning, relying solely on one’s self to endure the deflations and challenges of life? The loneliness alone of this lifestyle would drive most people crazy. He somehow believes that the six inches of soft tissue between his ears can explain away every issue, facet and happening in the universe.
My only response to his frivolity is one of the most powerful words in the English language – faith. Faith in a supernatural God, faith in his Son. Faith in his Holy Spirit. Faith that they created us. They sustain us, and they promise us an eternal destiny.
Mr. Bailey, I sincerely invite you aboard the greatest experience in life, Christianity. It is the most important decision of your life. Choose wisely.
David Baker
Beckley