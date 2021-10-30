Despite good intentions, Sen. Manchin is wrong in pushing cuts to the Build Back Better plan as a solution to the national debt. The question he should be asking is not how much something costs, but the value we’re getting for our money.
For example, the new Child Tax Credit will boost the annual income of the lowest-income West Virginia families by an average of $4,000. As a result, children in these families will grow up healthier, do better in school, and earn more as adults. By investing in them now, we reduce the number of West Virginians in poverty for decades. That’s both morally and fiscally responsible.
As a pediatrician, I know too well the effect poverty has on the immediate and long-term health of our children in West Virginia. Let’s help to make our children’s future brighter during this ongoing pandemic and beyond by lifting them out of poverty – a goal all Americans should support.
And if Sen. Manchin is still worried about cost, his smart proposal is to roll back the Trump tax cuts for the wealthy to pay for it.
The new Child Tax Credit is an investment in West Virginia. Sen. Manchin, please demand it be made permanent in the Build Back Better plan.
Josephine Reece, MD
Morgantown
Formerly of Mullens