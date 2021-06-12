An open letter to Sen. Joe Manchin:
Dear Senator Manchin,
I’m very concerned with the performance of the West Virginia Democratic Party over the past 15 years. We have gone from having a super majority in the State Senate and House of Delegates to having a super minority. In addition, we have lost all five constitutional executive positions. This is really intolerable.
Now, our state leadership has been dragging its feet, kicking and screaming, to the true inclusion of minority voices on the State Executive Committee. In fact, a bunch of older white people wrote and rammed through an Affirmative Action Plan rather than allow it to be written by the Affirmative Action Committee, as required by the Bylaws.
If the manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates had records that steadily declined from 108-54 over a period of a few years to 54-108, that manager would certainly be let go. In fact, if he had any self-respect, he would resign in embarrassment. That is the situation we face in West Virginia today. Changes have to be made if we are going to return to our former influence in the state legislature and Congress.
I think it is important to point out that the African American vote gave you your margin over Patrick Morrissey in 2018. Them, and the youth vote. If our Party is to become strong again, these and other minorities must have a significant voice in growing the Party. The recent efforts have been mere window dressing, and not genuine efforts to embrace these other voices and ideas. The definition of insanity is to keep doing the same thing, even when the results are disastrous.
Today, the Affirmative Action Committee asked Belinda Biafore to resign, and make way for new leadership that could move our Party forward. She led a disastrous meeting on June 3rd, and refused to apologize to the Affirmative Action Committee members that she treated like children. She is all talk and no action.
If you are truly a Democrat, you will help us get our Party moving again. I believe there must at least be a public apology by Chair Biafore, the parliamentarian, and all others who were responsible for the disastrous June 3rd Executive Committee meeting. In addition, I believe you should encourage Chair Biafore to resign for the good of the Party. It is clear that she has no clue about working with People of Color and other minorities. Without your help, the Party is lost.
Robert S. Baker
Beckley
Editor’s note: Baker is co-chair of the Senior Caucus on the Affirmative Action Committee.