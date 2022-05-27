I appeared before Beckley City Council on Tuesday, May 24, and advised members of council that the founder of Beckley would be having a birthday soon. May 26, Alfred Beckley was having his “220th birthday.”
I learned this week from sources that there had not been much interest in Alfred Beckley other than the pending funding of his grist mill along Piney Creek that was built in 1835. Research has shown that the reason Beckley built the mill then was to attract settlers to the area. Settlers obtained mill grist from their corn for the proposed community of Beckleyville, now the City of Beckley. The Beckley Mill was commissioned by Alfred Beckley and was to be operational when he arrived in the wilderness of southwestern Virginia to develop a community there.
His lands were left to him by his father, John James Beckley, who was the first librarian of the US Congress and also was the first Clerk of the US Congress. He was also born in London England, but John Beckley, Esquire, became a citizen of Virginia as he came to Virginia at age 11 and became a scribe later when he started his political career. General Alfred Beckley named the City of Beckley on April 4, 1838, in honor of his father John.
Thanks to Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin, I’m informed there is an $8 million project working its way through the Senate Appropriations Committee for development at the old grist mill. More later.
Paul Hutchinson
Beckley