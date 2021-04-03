May hearts solemnly reflect upon “The Lamb” at Easter. God’s recorded events in his holy word that have taken place, are taking place, and will take place are not fairy tales.
Jesus walked “The Via Dolorosa,” “The Way of Grief and Suffering.” Christ’s crucifixion on Calvary’s Cross is where grace and mercy met. He paid a debt he did not owe for sinners who owed a debt we could not pay.
“The Miraculous Messiah,” celebrated at Christmas, is “The Prophesied Resurrected Lord” of Easter. Christ traded the comforts of heaven for the cruelty of the cross. When I asked God how much does he love me, Jesus stretched out his arms and he died. Calvary reveals the vileness of sin yet the vastness of God’s immense love.
Pilate could find no fault in him. Hate could not stop him. Satan could not destroy him. The cross could not defeat him. The grave could not keep him. The tomb could not hold him. He’s worthy to be praised. He’s the king of glory. He’s the king of heaven. He’s the sinner’s savior. He is the risen Lord, and ready or not he’s coming again.
Evangeline Stover
Shady Spring