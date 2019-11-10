Let us give thanks unto the Lord for all he has blessed us as individuals and as a nation. It seems that the holiday of Thanksgiving has been greatly overlooked for several years now. The social media is more interested in promoting what has become “Black Friday” which is all about shopping for the best deal as Christmas is just around the corner.
Where are the stories of giving thanks for our freedoms as a nation founded under God? Where do we read in the newspapers about being thankful for religious freedoms that haven’t been taken totally away yet? Where do we see an acknowledgement in any of the stores honoring Thanksgiving? It has become sell more merchandise early so people can spend more cash than they can afford so then charge it on a credit card and be in debt for the next year.
Thanksgiving Day should be a time of gathering together with family and friends to give thanks and share a meal that has been supplied as there are those in foreign lands and even in places in this nation who are not as fortunate as many of us.
Psalm 140:13 says “Surely the righteous will give thanks to thy name.”
One nation under God!
Sandy Dupree
Union