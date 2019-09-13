The Register-Herald did its usual hit job on one of West Virginia’s most qualified appointed officials in the Aug. 30, 2019, editorial, “Caperton must resign to protect the integrity of DEP,” in which the writer conveniently remained anonymous and inappropriately demanded that our current secretary of the WV Department of Environmental Protection agency, Austin Caperton, resign from office.
The article cited that since Mr. Caperton was appointed “by his good friend, Governor Justice,” to serve on the task force designed to create economic growth in the petrochemical industry, that he was not able to “serve two masters,” the West Virginia environment and creating jobs in West Virginia.
Obviously, this paper has failed to recognize the contributions that Mr. Caperton and his family have made to Raleigh County and the Beckley area. Since 1900, the Capertons have lived, worked and raised their families in this county. They have provided good-paying mining jobs to the area and also developed the Resort at Glade Springs, which has brought jobs, tourism dollars and a wonderful community that is home to nearly a thousand families who, by the way, drink the same Beckley Water Company water that all of the residents of Beckley drink. The Capertons have also served the community through charity work, such as Mr. Caperton’s work with The United Way of Southern West Virginia, school boards and of course in public office.
To this I ask, are the editors of The Register-Herald that certain that Mr. Caperton is not a strong proponent of protecting the environment? A man whose actual lifestyle is advocating for this Wild and Wonderful state? Can the authors of this slanderous editorial claim this with certainty? Did you even contact Mr. Caperton for an interview before you wrote the editorial? Have you even met him?
Austin Caperton is a man who loves West Virginia for its resilient beauty alongside its history of coal. Instead of using his background in the coal industry as a reason to condemn him from this position, it in turn makes him the perfect fit to represent our state. He understands how West Virginia operates far more than most people. His strong advocacy for the environment in combination with his energy experience make him an invaluable asset to West Virginia.
Additionally, Minden’s PCB problems and Wyoming county’s water issues have been going on for years. To try to lay the blame for these ongoing issues at Mr. Caperton’s feet (as this paper has tried to do) is irresponsible reporting. Pointing fingers is no way to fix problems.
I grew up in Oak Hill, just outside of Minden, in the early ’70s. I clearly remember the many attempts to clean up the area. Ideas such as reclaiming the land to discussions of relocating Minden residents have been debated for over 40 years. Many federal and state inspectors have tried with little success to make major changes in this unfortunate community. Growing up in Slab Fork, Mr. Caperton has seen it and lived it first hand, which is an invaluable perspective.
Do the writers of this article realize that West Virginia was built on the backs of our coal miners? We owe our current high standard of living to the sacrifices made by the brave men and women who chose to pursue this dangerous profession. The ones that can’t see this are negligent to the story of West Virginia’s past.
I feel that Mr. Caperton is more than capable of balancing both job creation in the energy sector and protecting the environment. Mr. Caperton should stay put in both positions and use his vast experience and expertise to move this state forward with energy jobs that balance production while also protecting the environment.
We live in an energy state. We provide the entire world with cheap, affordable fuel that allows West Virginia, the rest of our country and countries around the world the ability to provide cheap electricity for their citizens. The sooner that our local paper stops bashing those trying to bring new and well-paying jobs to our citizens while also recognizing the need to do this in an environmentally responsible way, the better off we will all be.
Dr. Michael Kominsky
Beckley