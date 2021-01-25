I am disgusted with Raleigh County Animal Control.
Housing and food does not mean you are properly caring for your dog. If they are left outside in temperatures below 32 degrees, deep snows, freezing precipitation, heat with no shade, chained and not properly exercised, not wormed, without flea and tick meds, food scattered on ground where dogs consume parasites and dirt. Water kept in sunlight, and often empty dish, and beaten until crying with chain is a poor owner.
I am outraged that a supposed civilized state could not care less about creatures not able to fend for themselves.
Raleigh County Animal Control, hire more people and come to Virginia where they will train you on how to respect even the lowest form of God’s creation.
Nesta Davis
Sophia