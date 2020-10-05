God, give us strength to stand in these last days. Help us to keep our armor on with no cracks, our walls intact and our sword sharpened.
Calling all Christian soldiers to active duty!
Christians need to repent (true, sincere repentance), turn back to God and get out of the wilderness, stand fighting the enemy and head for the Promised Land.
Jesus is coming soon. Who will be ready to go with him? Who will have faith to receive the promise of God, to receive our heavenly rewards?
Christians, we are lying down and letting the devil defeat us. We have the power of the Holy Ghost to defeat our adversaries. We need to get our spiritual armor on and get into the fight, pray for strength and courage, and stand for Jesus.
The battle is not ours. It belongs to the Lord and he will shield us from the fiery darts of the enemy. We are on the winning side. With Jesus inside of us and the power of God surrounding us we cannot be defeated.
With holy angels surrounding us, we need not be afraid.
God’s got this and he is in control.
Kathy Beckelhimer
Beckley