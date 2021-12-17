As we’re facing yet another strain of Covid-19, health care workers continue to feel the effects of the pandemic. And while nursing shortages date back to the early 1900s, none have quite compared to the magnitude of the current shortage, which has exacerbated burnout and compassion fatigue among nearly all health care professionals within West Virginia.
With the demand for nurses on the rise, currently employed frontline workers are in desperate need of support, or a rapid response. Hospital and state leaders have options to help relieve health care workers and there are actionable steps that can be taken.
For many health care workers, having access to affordable and flexible education opportunities is critical in order to retain and “upskill” talent. Newer professionals, which may include licensed practical nurses or medical assistants, are more often than not equipped to step in and support the doctors, respiratory therapists, etc.
West Virginia, notably a rural state, has hospitals within 39 of its 55 counties. And while the digital divide is a separate crisis that calls for the state’s communities to speak out, it’s worth noting that less than 60 percent of households in West Virginia have access to broadband internet, hindering the ability to access valuable resources and education to support the health care industry.
Mentorship is another key component for the health care system, but the overall fatigue and staffing shortages have made it challenging for hospitals to identify qualified nurses to be preceptors, or nursing mentors who support our next generation of nurses.
Nurses and health care workers are essential to those in need, but they are in need of a rapid response. Fortunately, there are solutions that can ease these challenges so that these professionals can rest, recharge and come back in full force to continue healing those within West Virginia.
Alison Bell
Regional Vice President,
Western Governors University
Indianapolis, IN