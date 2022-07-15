Are people dumb or just plain stupid setting fire to a church that was God’s dwelling place?
The church was a little place that people built at that time (1877) to have a place to worship. It stood many years as a quiet, peaceful place to pray and to thank God for the blessing they had received.
Not only was it a place to worship, it was a “Historical Building” that was given recognition in 1984.
How could anyone in their right mind have such hate to destroy a simple building that had stood the test of time?
It sat on God’s mountain and bothered no one until it was set fire on June 26 by someone who had nothing to do.
Gladys Sutyak
Beckley
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.