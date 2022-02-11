The Disability Caucus of the WV Democratic Party would like to point out how aspects of the Build Back Better Act would positively impact West Virginians with disabilities.
This framework has the potential to impact the lives of millions of Americans with disabilities in significant ways through new investments in child care, health care, and education.
If the Build Back Better Act is passed and becomes law, people with disabilities will directly benefit from approximately $150 billion of federal investment in increasing access to Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), a crucial service that supports people with disabilities to live and work in their local communities. Critically, this investment could empower hundreds of thousands of people with disabilities to earn an income without fear of losing their medical benefits. This amount also invests directly in expanding the direct care workforce, which is under significant strain due to the pandemic.
Other investments with direct economic benefits include expanding access to preschool for young children, limitations on child care costs, and an extension of the Child Tax Credit, which has already helped 35 million households.
There are two other ways that the proposed elements of the Build Back Better Act would support the aspirations of workers with disabilities. First, the proposal would increase the maximum amount of money that students can receive through the Pell Grant program. Second, the bill would also extend the expansion of the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), which helped over 17 million workers last year. The EITC is an important tool for helping workers with and without disabilities maximize their earnings.
The current version of the framework would also directly support increased access to health care for many Americans. By extending Affordable Care Act premium tax credits through 2025, the framework estimates that “4 million uninsured people” would gain coverage. The proposed provisions of the Build Back Better Act would also directly impact the 9 million older Americans with disabilities currently enrolled in Medicare by expanding hearing coverage.
The most significant omission of the new framework is any provision that would directly help workers with and without disabilities to access paid leave. This is a major loss and could directly harm millions of family caregivers who may face choices between earning an income and helping sick family members. This is particularly disappointing given the inclusion of paid leave supports in several of the stimulus bills passed in 2020.
Please call Senator Manchin’s office at 202-224-3954 (D.C.) or 304-342-5855 (Charleston).
Cindy Tucker
Lewisburg
Greenbrier County Democratic Women and WV Democratic Party Disability Caucus