Dear Governor Justice,
Bridge Day 2021 poses a clear and present danger to the safety and well-being of all Fayette County residents, and to the 100,000 potential visitors from our state and beyond.
I speak as a Fayette County physician for over 40 years and a volunteer Covid worker with the Fayette County Health Department.
Please listen to the voices of our Fayette County sheriff, Chamber of Commerce, Health Department leaders, EMS director and frontline doctors and nurses.
You are right that Bridge Day is a wonderful event to showcase our state and our southern West Virginia tourism resources. But wishful thinking cannot change the reality of a continuing pandemic that has already overwhelmed the resources of all West Virginia hospitals, from Plateau Medical Center to WVU Ruby Hospital. Don’t kick us when we are down.
Please show leadership and good judgment by calling for cancellation of Bridge Day 2021. We did it in 2001 and in 2020. We can do it in 2021.
And we should.
Dan Doyle M.D.
Oak Hill