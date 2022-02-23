West Virginia was very fortunate when Bob Kiss made it his home. We don’t acquire persons of his stature every day. With his credentials, he could have gone anywhere he chose. West Virginia was further fortunate when he opted to run for public office at a time when it was faced with many problems, some of which are listed below.
● Un-funded state pension responsibilities
● A workers’ compensation system on a collision course with insolvency
● A PEIA program in which doctors were refusing to treat patients
● Federal citations for inhumane conditions in our penal institutions
● Many courthouses in terrible condition and few with handicap accessibility
● Poorest college-going rate in the country
● We had no planned saving account (Read “Rainy Day Fund”)
● A host of other problems, not here listed
Upon winning a seat in the House of Delegates, Bob was appointed to the finance committee and quickly become its chair. In a floor speech, he likened West Virginia’s woes to those of a house on fire. It was an emotional speech. It was quite effective and ignited the call for action.
As speaker, he intensified his efforts and masterminded ways and means that cured the above ills. This was accomplished while some were saying, “It can’t be done.” Obviously, there were those who were unaware of Bob Kiss’ resolve!
Bob established special rapport with each governor, Republican or Democrat. It should be noted that some of the cures were by executive initiatives but all required legislative solutions. It was obvious the governors held Bob in high esteem. Governor Underwood wanted Bob to serve on the Supreme Court. Governor Tomlin appointed him secretary of tax and revenue.
The great commentaries by prominent West Virginians regarding Bob Kiss have been refreshing to read. I, too, think of him as an intelligent analytical giant, who left West Virginia much better than it was when he found it.
Had anyone gone into Speaker Kiss’ office, they immediately would have seen the large portrait of Sir Winston Churchill. It was obvious the speaker held him in high regard. The World Book Encyclopedia calls Churchill “One of the greatest statesmen in world history.”
Because of the valuable assistance Robert Kiss provided the crippled state of West Virginia, I am moved to call him “one of the greatest statesmen in West Virginia history.” Few men have served our state as well.
John Pino
Oak Hill
Long-time delegate, Fayette County
speaker pro tem for Bob Kiss