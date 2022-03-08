I went to high school at Marsh Fork from 1955 until 1961. One of my classmates was Michael Lewis, perhaps the most intelligent person I have ever known. When talking about religion and God, Michael said that there are things that we don’t understand, never will understand, and should remain a mystery.
Stephen Hawking, when talking about discoveries in outer space like how black holes operate, said that each discovery brings us closer to the mind of God.
Saint Augustine said that faith is to believe, on the word of God, that which we cannot see.
Nobody knows the mind of God. The apostle Paul didn’t know the mind of God. The pope in Rome doesn’t know the mind of God. Billy Graham didn’t know the mind of God.
But it doesn’t matter. You can’t make me doubt him.
And now I got it figured out. When those coal companies were doing mountaintop removal and letting off those tremendous blasts to get to the coal seams, they accidentally blew a hole in hell and all the devil’s imps escaped and are now creating havoc on Earth. The apes of hell are even causing trouble at Miller’s Cemetery, Rock Creek, West Virginia.
Richard A. Bradford
Edwight