I would like to respond to an article in the 9/17 edition of The Register-Herald concerning Gov. DeSantis’ decision to send 50 illegals to Martha’s Vineyard.
This editor said nothing for the reason those immigrants are here in the first place. Our president opened borders to a flood of people, not caring if they are criminals, rapists, drug dealers, gangs, those with diseases, etc.
Children drowning, women raped, drugs killing our citizens. What do you expect our southern governors to do?
Why isn’t this editor blaming the one who caused all of this, instead of coming down on DeSantis for sending these people to a “sanctuary” for them?
This editor said it was disgusting what DeSantis did. I say it is disgusting what our president has done to our country. These deaths and drug overdoses are all on his shoulders.
By the way, our president and vice president don’t care about these immigrants or they would go to the border and try to help, but instead sit in their beautiful homes and blame the governors who are overrun with illegals, try to move them around the country to get the help they need, then they are critized.
Why don’t the bigwigs come down off their pedestals and come to the border to help? They sit and cry like babies when a handful of illegals are brought to their states.
Put the blame where it belongs – Biden and the Democratic administration.
They have blood on their hands.
Connie Jones
Shady Spring
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.