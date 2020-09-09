The Massa Complex, based on Blacks’ psychopolitical needs, is best exemplified by Joe Biden. Usually such white men are seen as sympathetic figures (a residue of white paternalism internalized by Blacks), having bestowed some “benefit” on Blacks or having displayed other than hostile interest in their “situation.”
Unsophisticated Blacks have a tendency to view such behavior as benevolence, when it is, most likely based on political calculation, having very little to do with respecting Blacks as human beings. Biden knows he needs the Black vote if he has any chance of winning the election.
Also, Blacks know who has the real power which isn’t them since they always organize to achieve it.
Blacks tend to be loyal to a fault. They remained loyal to the Republican Party after it betrayed them during the compromise of 1877, which ushered in state-sponsored terrorism. Blacks loved the Kennedys and Bill Clinton, but these Brahmins were quite cynical in dealing with them. Biden, like the Kennedys and Clinton, has learned how to play to some Blacks’ need for recognition from whites.
This doesn’t mean that Blacks slavishly follow the dictates of whites, because Blacks have evolved beyond that. What it does mean is that some Blacks have a need, a desire for recognition or validation from whites, and some whites know how to play those chords.
The only reason Trump won in 2016 is because racist whites know Hispanics will be the majority population by 2050. If Blacks didn’t have anything coming when they were the second-leading ethnic group in this country, what do they think will happen when they fall to No. 3?
Nothing has better symbolized the capitulation of Black politics than Biden’s choice of a running mate. What exactly are the functions of the vice president? Kamala Harris was District Attorney of San Francisco and California Attorney General. I would argue that Biden, if elected, should appoint her as Attorney General, but that would be too much like right.
Abolish the Electoral College. Blacks need to escape from the Democratic plantation, the Party of Slavery.
Adib Aqeel
Beckley