In 2014 there was a spill of toxic chemicals into the Elk River from a damaged above-ground storage tank. This chemical leak contaminated the public water of 300,000 residents in the Kanawha Valley. Subsequent to this catastrophe, the West Virginia Legislature passed the Aboveground Storage Act that mandated annual inspections of these tanks that are near water source intakes, as well as having plans for containment if a leak occurred.
Now, there is House Bill 2598 which proposes to exempt small storage tanks whose capacity is 210 barrels or less and are within the zone of critical concern of five hours’ flow time to the water source inlet. A spill of toxic materials from a small tank can still have devastating effects on the safety of public water sources. There should be no difference of public responsibility of the owners of these storage tanks, whether they are small or large. As demonstrated by the toxic spill of 2014, negligence is always possible by the owners of these tanks. Once one owner has demonstrated negligent behavior, all such owners now have to demonstrate appropriate care and concern that their business activity could harm the public. The cost of the required provisions of the original Aboveground Storage Act should be considered as part of basic operating expenses by the owners.
The attempt to weaken the provision of the original Act, and to exempt certain owners whose tanks lie within the Zone of Critical Concern, is merely an action to reduce their operating expenses, enhance their profits, and demonstrate a lack of civic responsibility toward all the rest of the residents of the state.
Currently HB 2598 is in the House Committee on Health and Human Resources. It is important that each of us, as concerned citizens, contact our state delegates and ask them to vote No on HB 2598. Telephone and email contacts for our delegates and senators can be found at www.wvlegistature.gov.
Joseph Golden, MD, MPH
Beckley