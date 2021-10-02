As a West Virginia essential worker at Kroger serving on the front lines of this pandemic in Beckley, I know how much workers and families in our community need support. That’s why I am asking Congress to pass President Biden’s economic plan, which will strengthen our economy and invest in West Virginia families.
The president’s American Rescue Plan has already lifted up workers and their families in Beckley and across the state. This economic plan would do even more for West Virginia by cutting taxes for working families and extending the Child Tax Credit up to $3,600 per child, helping to improve the lives of over 340,000 children statewide.
With health care premium tax cuts, as well as tax cuts to low-wage workers and families with child care or long-term care needs, this plan will give West Virginia the boost we need to strengthen our communities and rebuild our economy.
Our leaders in Congress have been strong champions in our state throughout the pandemic, and I am asking them to continue to stand with West Virginia workers like me and support this bill that will help so many workers and families across our state.
Courtney Meadows
Fairdale