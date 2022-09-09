A reader recently wrote – vote Democrat, and I have a problem with this. I am an independent, and a senior citizen who grew up when the country was properly managed as compared to today.
I feel our president and vice president are totally ineffective, and are working to bring our democracy down. Why is this? Just look at some of the facts: Religion has been taken out of our school systems; Afghanistan was a disgrace; The border is a disaster. We let in over a million nonvaccinated undocumented aliens, and yet one tennis player, Novak Djokovic, who was not vaccinated, is not authorized to enter.
Just use common sense: What has Biden accomplished? I believe politics should be judged on an equal basis, and the news media should be unbiased, and the FBI and the Justice Department should be totally impartial in their judgments. The 2016 election is always brought up, but I have yet to see anything in writing disputing the Republican charges. Just look at Mar-a-Largo, and then look at Hillary and her emails that were destroyed. Why wasn’t her house raided? Do you see a double standard? In secret documents, the document is classified at the time it is written. Sure, there are exceptions, but each document has to be analyzed on its current content. We need to see the evidence.
To make a judgment we need an even playing field. The simple fact if you vote Democrat nothing will change because the news media, FBI and Justice Department will continue to do business as usual. I can only judge on the past, because everything was on a fair basis. I plan to vote for a political candidate that will bring unity to our country and level the playing field.
Robert Morgan
Daniels
