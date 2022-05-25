Biden’s DHS has stated we need to prepare for 18,000 illegal crossings a day when Title 42 is lifted. So one year of the ultimate Democrat immigration influx is over 3 and-a-half times the population of West Virginia. Since Democrats took control, between 2 and 3 million have already crossed.
A Federal Judge has temporarily blocked the lifting of Title 42 which Biden is appealing. How is this good for America?
Day one, fulfilling campaign promises along with destroying America’s energy production, making us dependent on foreign sources ($7 gas coming!). He also signed decrees stopping border construction and lifting other restrictions directly causing the current plethora of disasters we are experiencing today.
Incompetent at best.
The unprecedented combination of human trafficking, the drug tsunami, the energy crisis, even a baby formula shortage are all caused by the decisions or lack of appropriate action of the current administration.
Sen. Manchin has attempted to bring some sanity to his party but that is the wrong way to look at it. The working platform of the National Democrat Party is effectively destroying America. Joe is simply standing with the Republican Party to save our country. The rest are complicit.
We have allowed the enticements of Socialist free stuff to push aside traditional American principles, traditions, and values. Now we are reaping the easily predictable consequences.
The answer is simple but the work that must be done is going to be extremely difficult. Vote, people. Vote America back into control. Learn American history and what we truly stand for. Raise your children right and teach them solid Christian, family, American values. That’s our responsibility and that’s our challenge. The alternative is unacceptable.
Vote America, people.
Paul Dorsey
Green Valley