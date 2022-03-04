President Biden’s push for war to salvage the 2022 elections represents the absolute worst in American politics.
When the commander in chief says backing away from Ukraine joining NATO is off the table, he is essentially saying peace is off the table. And for good, personal reasons. Biden needs some pyrotechnics to distract the electorate and demonstrate heroic leadership in order to boost his party’s chances.
The assurance that Ukraine will join NATO is anti-democratic both as far as foreign policy and domestic policy. It is bad for foreign policy because Biden is acting like the boss of Ukraine, and because neutrality is the best policy for preventing war right now. It is bad for domestic policy because even a secondary role in war will take a dire toll on America. Our second president John Adams wrote, “Great is the guilt of an unnecessary war.”
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah