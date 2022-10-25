Recently in the paper an article was published that said the “Bible can’t pass a fact check,” and the author stated it should be put in a museum of mom’s folly.
In summation, the writer makes a good point, because presenting a Bible to someone does not mean he or she will read it. The soul as well as your conscience must provide the stimulation. It’s an inner feeling that lets you know the Bible will give you spiritual help.
As the author indicates, Robert G. Ingersoll states that the book was not God inspired. If it was not inspired, why has it come down through the ages largely intact? The Bible is not an easy book to read, but as you analyze the scripture and understand its meaning, the love of God will come to you. Through the Bible, God tells you, who he created, what he expects, and Jesus serves as your guide through life by showing you how to live a life that conforms to God’s will.
The people of West Virginia believe in the Bible. Does the Bible teach hatred? No. Does it teach righteousness? Yes. But with anything it requires study, and a subjective analysis, then an opinion can be formed. It shows by example how Christ lived his life that was approved by God.
When the pilgrims settled this country, why did they come? Because of religious persecution? They believed in religious freedom and accepted the Bible as their road map, and structured the founding principles of our country on the Bible. Do you think they might have known something we don’t know?
Where is the proof? It can be seen from my youth because religion was in the schools. There was no one killed because The Ten Commandments told of God’s wrath. Without an adequate religious foundation, our youth have nothing to base their faith and actions on.
When we die, each of us will be accountable to God. The Bible helps us prepare for this meeting.
Robert Morgan
Daniels
