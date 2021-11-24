Let’s put a real face on gambling. Beware politicians and an industry that promises the world and does not produce a product.
To identify a gambler it’s one who knows how to play quinellas, perfectas and trifectas.
A big gambler is one who knows how to play Powerball Lottery, Video Lottery machines and slot machines.
Gambling causes real money to become monopoly money. The losers quip, it’s only paper. It doesn’t have real value. That’s why the ATM machines have longer lines than the cash out lines at the casinos.
When one is broke and has nowhere else to turn, there is still a place you can retire. The Elvis Presley condo. “It’s down at the end of Lonely Street, it’s called Heartbreak Hotel.”
Steve Kopa
Weirton