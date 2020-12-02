We were told that we needed to shut the country down for a couple of weeks to allow time for the hospitals to prepare so that they wouldn’t get overwhelmed. How did we go from flattening the curve to restricting holidays?
When did Americans become so fearful? So adverse to any risk? The Center for Disease Control (CDC) lists the top ten causes of death in West Virginia. The most recent data is from 2018. If the current Covid numbers were placed into that list it would come in above flu/pneumonia at cause No. 8 on the list.
The year is not over yet, and Covid wasn’t around in the early months of 2020, but I doubt it will catch any of the top six killers – heart disease, cancer, chronic lower respiratory (think smoking/black lung), accidents, stroke and diabetes, ranging from 5,007 down to 927 deaths in 2018. Covid might overtake the number seven reason, Alzheimer’s (791 deaths). I didn’t understand why drug overdose deaths were not listed in the top ten as there were 856 in 2018. Why are we so scared of Covid? I hear drug overdoses and suicides are on the rise. Why aren’t we freaked out about that?
Look at everything we missed in 2020: graduations, festivals, fairs, weddings, birthdays and the funerals of friends/loved ones. Churches are still closed or attendance is restricted. Not to mention the many small businesses that will never reopen and the people that died alone with no loved ones at their sides.
We’ve gotten mixed messages on masks from the medical community. I don’t have medical training, but I had several military training courses on respiratory protection. I won’t bore you with particulate sizes and fit testing, but I will tell you that the masks most people are wearing provide little protection.
How did we go from quarantining the sick to quarantining everybody? CDC data indicates that for people under the age of 69, the survival rate is above 99 percent. The survival rate falls to 94.6 percent in the over-70 age bracket when people have two or more other health issues, but listening to the news you would think Covid was the No. 1 killer.
Let’s get our most vulnerable citizens the masks and training that will actually protect them and move on.
Amy Bender
Ballengee
