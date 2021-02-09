Thank goodness southern West Virginia has one delegate who shows some concern. For the people, Mick Bates is absolutely correct in calling for oversight on how federal funds to this state are spent. He is also right about the need for the state public services commission to oversee companies like Suddenlink. With Suddenlink you never know what they will charge you from one month to the next. If you inquire, they just say it’s a rate change or you were charged for boxes you don’t even have.
It’s too bad our other delegates don’t have the same concern for the average Joe that Mick shows. By the way, I am 84 years old and can’t get an appointment for a Covid shot. I’ve made dozens of calls to get an appointment to no avail, despite all the hype about how great the state is doing about distributing the vaccine.
Mick is also right about registering through the computer. With help, I did register but have not heard back except to say my request was received. Besides, everyone doesn’t have a computer.
Tom Rapp
Beckley