I recently had a medical procedure done at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital. From the time I entered the door, I was shown great courtesy from personal assistance with needed directions due to renovations.
Getting admitted was easy and stress free, courtesy of a very nice and helpful lady.
I listened and watched as everyone was treated with respect and kindness.
All of the nurses and staff members in Pre-OP were exceptional, putting everyone at ease.
The anesthetist and Dr. Nazer were very caring and professional. I would recommend them highly.
I was called the following day to check if I was having problems. All is well.
If I were younger I would consider it a honor to work with the great staff at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital. Thumbs up to all.
Oma Graham
Beaver