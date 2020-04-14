My time is growing short. I must tell you my tale. My heart is beating fast like a hummingbird. I can no longer walk to Walgreen for sleep pills. My head hurts too much. And, oh lord, a full moon has risen! Where has time gone?
I turn Johnny off. Not in a mood for humor. I used to love knock-knock jokes. Now I hate them. Besides, the joke is always on me. Remember that vampire classic where Dracula says, “We’re all children of the night” – or something like that? It’s true, my children, oh so true! We live in a world where zombies are our heroes.
Cruel things are done in the light of day as well. People once thought they were safe in a church. Now they know better. Safe zones in schools and public buildings? What a laugh. You’re safe only when you’re dead. Perhaps not even then. Why do more people commit suicide? More are depressed?
To keep us quiet and in order, my mother once told us a story. Deep in the woods there was a small, isolated house. At a table, five plates with five children sat. Something purple and red lies dripping on these plates.
All the children have frozen looks. One, a look of Greed, another with Envy, one with Malice, and two others with Surprise and Terror. One can see these children want to cry but can’t. God looks on. He can’t or won’t stop what is happening.
“How long, my dears,” my mother said, “will it take for your flesh to melt from your bones?”
True horrors rarely hide in closets or under beds. Monsters walk streets and murderers sleep next to us. Strangers to each other — the new norm.
Then there’s a knock at the door. I’m afraid, in this drama, to ask who it could be.
They are kids out trick-or-treating. Wind blows in leaves. It’s cold outside. But oh, I wish I was outdoors right then. For you see, I’m one of those five! Halloween — a night that never ends.
Mother says, “Come in, my darlings. They’re ready.” She gives each a knife, a fork and a napkin. Mother hates a messy eater. I always dream this. Wake up screaming. What if I don’t wake up this time? What if a falling man doesn’t ever wake up? Millions will wake in the morning, turn over in bed and find what? Loved ones or us empty shells?
Lonnie Bailey
Pineville