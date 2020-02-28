Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. High 36F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.