Backing a pro-lifePresident Trump
I didn’t see anything in The Register-Herald about the pro-life rally that took place in Washington, D.C., in January, so I’ll give thanks and recognition to our president for being the first sitting president to address the annual March for Life in person. He told the crowd that “unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House.” I listened to the entire speech and it was wonderful. The president said that “the far left is actively working to erase our God-given rights… .”
Following the rally, Alexis McGill Johnson, the acting president of Planned Parenthood, said: “We will never stop fighting for all of the people in this country who need access to sexual and reproductive health care, including abortion.” This sentiment reflects what was in the 2016 Democratic political platform, which stated that women need access to safe and legal abortions. Although the 2020 platform is not finalized, it is expected to include government funding for abortion throughout all nine months of pregnancy and the promise to work to repeal the Hyde Amendment, which bans federal funding for “elective abortions.” Elective abortions have nothing to do with the health of the mother. They are simply a means of killing an unwanted baby. If the Democratic Party gets its way, a mother would be able to kill that baby up until the actual birth and use taxpayer money to do it.
During this year’s State of the Union address, President Trump asked Congress to pass legislation “to prohibit the late term abortion of children who can feel pain in the mother’s womb.” The Democrats not only refused to applaud, but Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House, also tore up the speech at the end. The abortion procedure is so horrific that I have trouble understanding how anyone could be so cruel.
With all these aspects of the pro-life/pro-abortion discussion on prominent display, you can see clearly why as a pro-lifer I appreciate our president for his pro-life stand. He is not ashamed to stand for what is right. The baby didn’t ask to be there and babies should have the same right to life as you and I. I am proud to say that President Trump is my president. Every Christian should be backing him and praying for the most pro-life president in history. I certainly am.
Bonnie Galford
Wayside