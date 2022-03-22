Tragically, the number of lives lost on West Virginia’s roads increased last year, even though the number of miles driven decreased. Hundreds of West Virginians die each year due to drunk, distracted and reckless driving.
Autonomous vehicles (AVs) will make our roads safer because they are never impaired, do not get distracted, and do not speed. By passing HB 4787 and opening up a regulatory path for AVs to come to West Virginia, the Legislature is taking big steps to increase safety for all road users.
Ariel Wolf
Washington, DC