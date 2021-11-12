With most of the media and public focused on the coronavirus and politics, I thought I would contribute an opinion that involves other issues.
In my experience I have found that the mental health crisis continues to grow. While most of the focus on treatment is on the patient through medications and therapy, what is offered for family members? Many family members not only struggle with understanding the mental illnesses of their loved ones, but they also struggle with how to cope and handle situations that arise when dealing with a loved one with a mental illness.
From dealing with mental illness first hand, it is my opinion that if there are programs and opportunities offered by the state or federal government, that we could enlighten families and lighten the burden of the misunderstandings and frustrations that often go hand in hand with mental illness. How many family members are contributing to stress and anxiety of their loved ones with mental illnesses with their expectations and words and they don’t even realize they are doing it? After all, not only in the case of mental illness, but in everyday life, wouldn’t the world be better off if we took time to understand each other?
Christopher Roseblock
Oak Hill