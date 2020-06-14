I would like to respond to Mr. Lonnie Bailey concerning his letter to the editor that was published on May 12 (“Atheists deserve space in the newspaper, too,” The Readers Speak). In answer to his question, do readers understand us? I can answer only for this reader, myself. No, Mr. Bailey, I do not understand an atheist. I cannot understand how anyone can look into the night sky and not be amazed at the awesome power of our Almighty God. He put all the stars, planets, moon, etc. in place and in perfect order. To believe otherwise, a giant explosion, sheer luck or they simply fell into place, takes an ever greater leap of faith.
Mr. Bailey, mark and number just a dozen spots on the ground. Next, pick up a dozen pebbles and number them. Toss them into the air and see how many of the 12 will hit the corresponding mark and number on the ground. I would say it would be impossible to have 100 percent success. Yet our God placed millions, even billions of stars with perfect alignment. He spoke the world into existence. He placed Earth precisely the correct distance from the sun. He tilted the earth perfectly on it’s axis. He caused it to rotate around the sun and to give us our seasons. Everything works in perfect order, even the moon.
Not even the greatest Swiss watch maker could create an intricate watch that would match the accuracy of our solar system. Remember this, or God spoke the world into existence. What an awesome God we serve!
Mr. Bailey, I realize that my letter will not likely change your opinion about God. I do pray though sir, that it will. My Bible says that every knee shall bow, and ever tongue shall confess that Jesus Christ is Lord. This means you too will confess this. Please do so on this side of eternity. Even though you deny him, Jesus still loves you. He is not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.
Another aspect of an atheist’s life that I do not understand is this, how do you deal with the loss of a loved one? A Christian, has the great comforter, the Holy Spirit to console us and provide peace. The peace of God, which passeth all understanding. Just before my wife died last year, we spoke and she was wondering what glories she was about to witness. She passed just a few hours later and my first thought was, now you know and you’re witnessing them first hand. I received that peace, remembering what the Apostle Paul said, to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.
Mr. Bailey, I can recognize that you’re an educated man, but you have to have child like faith to accept Christ. When Jesus went to the cross, He died for you and your atheist friends. I’ll close by repeating, no, I do not understand you. You sir, are rejecting a man who knew no sin, yet took your sins and mine and died a cruel and painful death, rose from the grave that we might have everlasting life. I implore you sir, reconsider your stance. Jesus loves you.
Billo Williams Jr.
Forest Hill