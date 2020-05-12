When is the best time to test where people stand? Not when there’s a period of prosperity but when things get hard.
We are living now with the global emergency, with a pandemic that every day shows grim death with his scythe cutting off the heads (lives) of grains of wheat. And many will ask themselves what is the purpose of it all? Is there a point, a goal, a profound belief we should hold against all assaults and challenges?
Yes, this is the time that tries all men’s souls. Like each of us we are asking, soul searching, questioning what we stand for. I have been reading The Register-Herald for at least 40 years. Especially lately it has emphasized its unwavering stance or the First Amendment freedoms and rights. It is easy to say I have this belief or that belief. Yet, will we truly stand by our beliefs in times of hardships, hate, war, and intellectual sea-changes. When one group is deprived all are deprived.
Now, the current editors and management of The Register-Herald cannot, should not be held responsible for the opinions of their past staff. They claim to be fair to nearly all opinions, to offer an opportunity to voice opposing viewpoints. But, there is but, why have reporters, journalists and commentators not once (for at least 40 years) ever done an in-depth, a full-story article on atheists and their community? It is not enough to merely say they don’t believe in God and leave it at that. If so, then why not just say Christians believe in God and leave it at that. Then, of course hold that there are many more things to say. You don’t want to upset the majority of your readers.
But remember, our Constitution and founders meant all beliefs (and nonbelievers) equal time and opportunity. But 40-plus years still find your reporters obviously playing favorites, denying millions a true voice. Isn’t it time that at least one reporter interview an atheist? Do your readers understand us? For then, do we exist on another planet?
Lonnie Bailey
Pineville