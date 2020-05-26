In your May 12 newspaper, a reader requested that atheists deserve space in the newspaper, too. Does the reader not realize that the newspaper article would be completely blank because without God you have absolutely nothing!
You mention people having soul searching questions about where they stand. Where do you think your soul goes when your life ends? Your spirit lives on forever and that will be in either heaven or hell.
You mention The Register-Herald has not done an article for at least 40 years on atheists and their community. Do you truly not understand why that is true? I pray for atheists every day that God will have mercy on their souls. God loves them but he expects them to love him back and desire to draw closer to him. You say there are millions of nonbelievers, and that is heartbreaking.
May God have mercy on their souls.
Do you think it was sheer luck that Daniel was spared when he was thrown into the lion’s den? Do you think it was luck that saved Shaddrach, Meshach and Abednegto when they were thrown into the fire by King Nebuchadnezzar’s demand?
Who do you think raised Lazarus from the dead? Are you so blinded by Satan that you do not realize all the above happened and are part of documented history?
There were three crosses at Golgotha and our Lord and Savior hung from the middle cross. He was buried in a tomb and was resurrected on the third day.
Jesus, the Son of God, is alive and well. God is the same today as he was at the beginning of time.
Unbelievers will be judged and may God have mercy on them. I pray they come to accept God before it is too late. God is coming back for his people and he does not desire anyone to perish.
Richard Bailey
Sophia