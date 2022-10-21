Food is often called the greatest medicine, and fresh vegetables, along with grains and non-processed foods, can make a difference in our health. (“Food for thought: Can diet prevent Alzheimer’s disease?” by Connie Gottshall, The Register-Herald, Oct. 16, 2022).
Sadly, not all Americans have access to fresh food, either because of lack of stores nearby or not enough money to pay rent and food. The fact that 11 million Americans spend over half their income for rent is a big problem.
The expanded Child Tax Credit reached 90 percent of families, cutting child poverty by 40 percent and helping them pay rent and buy food. Sadly it was not renewed, but it is not too late. A renter’s tax credit could help as well. Both of these ladders out of poverty could make a big difference for American families and give them the opportunity to eat healthier. Ask candidates for Congress to support these initiatives and then vote according to their answers.
Willie Dickerson
Snohomish, WA
