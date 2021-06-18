As we mark Independence Day in America, I would like to share some thoughts about a symbol of our nation, the American flag. If Old Glory could speak, this is what I believe the message would be.
“My colors are symbolic, my pattern is historic, deciding how to treat me has become problematic, but what I stand for is endemic. I am the American flag.
“When I am old and tattered, my saluters burn me in ceremony; when my detractor’s agenda is shattered, they burn me almost as if in effigy. I am the American flag.
“I was born of freedom’s fire and the quest for rights all men desire. But with the attainment of liberty comes the duty and restraint of responsibility. In times of battle soldiers brave have died to raise me high above the enclave. All their patriotism and pride, even if a battle losing, could change the tide. I am the American flag.
“I am called a symbol, but I am really a twin of the Constitution written with freedoms we did win. I depend on the nation’s collective voice I can not, will not win by my own force. I am the American flag.
“If you love the heart and essence of our nation, even with its flaws and yes, abominations, you will honor, serve and defend me, for I represent not you, or them, but us. I am the American flag.
“You can ignore me, spit on me or burn me, the disgrace is really on you. I do not force your residence in the home of the free. Your rebellious actions are not new. I am the American flag.
“I shall fly high on a good day, or at half-mast in a time of mourning. Treat me how you may, what I stand for is enduring. I am the American flag.”
Karen Scott
Ronceverte