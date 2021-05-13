Every day there seem to be more random killings, and I ask myself why? To me the answer is simple because they have taken God and Jesus out of the equation.
When I was growing up, religion was taught in the schools and we knew if we sinned, we would be held accountable to God and Jesus. But the progressives have removed religion from schools, the foundation for our youth, and because of this, the younger generation has nothing to base their values on. Now we find various computer games condone killing, making it seem to the participant they are invisible, until the physical act of killing takes place. To stop the killing our youth must be educated and accept the teachings of God and Jesus and learn from the teachings of the Quran. I know the Quran condones killing, but if you look past this, and to the Muslim family values, it is not a one-religion fix, but an all-religion fix.
Guns are also a problem and when I was a youth I never would have thought about owning an assault rifle, but only those weapons for use in hunting, self-defense or for target practice. The sale of assault weapons has gotten out of hand, but killing comes down to one fact, faith and a belief in God and Jesus, because God himself reserves the right to punish.
There is no way you can disarm the population. All that can be done now is to become a responsible gun owner, become educated in religion and apply faith to your decisions.
Robert Morgan
Daniels