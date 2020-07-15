I was appalled at Governor Justice’s comment during his daily briefing on Wednesday, June 3, that there is only one former president of the United States that would not be welcome in our state.
Please count me as one West Virginia citizen who is enormously proud of the job Barack H. Obama did in his terms of office as president. He did try to steer us on a path to a better country and better world in his work with other nations of the world and his recognition of the dangers to the earth of global warming. Instead of digging coal and drilling for oil, we should be training our miners in the work of manufacturing and installing alternative energy sources.
Former President Barack Obama is welcome in my home anytime.
Charles V. Selby Jr.
Cool Ridge