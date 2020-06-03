Dear looters an rioters: It’s easy for you to project a false narrative about anarchy while you’re living on the very government’s stimulus checks, unemployment, college grants, social security, tax refunds, welfare and ebt cards that you so pretend provides you such injustice.
Oh, and before you accuse me of being unsympathetic concerning the unjust death of Mr, Floyd, let me remind you that the rest of us will fix this problem in the right way as we rid ourselves of the evil of that circumstance and of you. Only a fool destroys his own house to prove the point of his tantrum to others.
In the 13,000 miles I logged and lived inside the Middle East and in multiple war torn provinces of Iraq I came to understand the wretchedness of true anarchy, and I promise you if you think America’s bad, you’re obviously pretty soft and never witnessed a 9-year-old missing a limb and carrying a tattered assault rifle throughout a completely desolate wasteland without the luxuries of any government much less decent police protection or hospitals.
But if that’s what you think your bad little self wants, just remember this, once it’s gone it’s gone. There will always be bad cops, teachers, preachers, doctors, lawyers, etc., and that’s where the good ones, the real shepherds, step up and do the right thing not the wrong thing as if two, three or four wrongs can somehow make everything right.
So before you travel on through your false little narrative pipe dream about anarchy, I suggest you go ahead and give up all those government assistance measures I mentioned earlier, step outside your little box and go look into the eyes of that 9-year-old I met in Dhi Qar province of Iraq and try telling him how bad you got it. My heart aches because of hate and racism sprinkled throughout our land, but for you idiots who are destroying everything, it’s the very same satanic nature of hate in you that inspired Officer Chauvin to kill Mr. Floyd.
Scott Lester
Crab Orchard