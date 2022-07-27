Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming, down from the heavenly lights... (James 1:17)
Worldview is a term tossed around a lot these days. This verse transformed mine, giving insight and understanding of truths that begged for an explanation. How is it that goodness comes out of a darkened unbelieving heart and why does so much darkness consume the blessed heart that believes? Let’s depart from the befuddling and go to the ordinary.
Eyes behold the dawn as rest awakens us from sleep to a new morning. Arms liberate you from the warm confines of flannel sheets and cozy blankets as your feet touch down as you walk to the bathroom lightening its space with the flip of a switch, potty and paper receive your business as you return to a warm water, a wash cloth and towel, soon gazing at the stranger in the mirror, attempting to rearrange your appearance with comb and brush and various other helps. Returning to the bedroom, dresser drawers and closet hangers present an array of choices with which to further adorn your appearance. Your day has begun, barely. And you have been showered with about 50 gifts that would make the gaudiest Christmas tree look forlorn. Are you catching my drift?
How long would it take to calculate the glorious gifts of the natural realm that exclaim the hand that designed its incredible complicity, beauty, and diversity and continues to sustain it momentarily? Pause, observe, contemplate the flowering fields emerging from their snowy confines as feathered friends perform their procreative rituals as the sun showers the earth with its warmth.
As your day unfolds consider the kind word, the helping hand, the smile, the opened door, the pleasantries, gifts so commonplace they go unnoticed, unappreciated.
But beyond this created realm, seated at the Father’s right hand, resides the perfect gift, the giver of good gifts, the Son of God, Jesus Christ. With him there are gifts that supercede, that transcend gifts of the planet. These are but a shadow, ticklers, teasers, glimpses of the eternal gifts that await in glory. For the broken contrite heart that stretches forth a needy hand heavenward, one will find an outstretched hand ready to embrace with an unspeakable joy and a love beyond mortal comprehension, with the gift of eternal life, the gift of himself.
It is through his eyes, his mind in us we begin to see and comprehend the truth that is hidden from blind eyes. Such blindness sees not the goodness nor its giver, denying him the recognition he so justifiably deserves. But as his enlightened ones, should we not go forth each moment exclaiming with heartfelt gratitude and praise, “Thanks be to God for his indescribable gifts!” If we don’t, who will? The rocks I guess.
Obe Dupree
Union
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.