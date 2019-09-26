In this letter to the future let me sincerely apologize for the harm we have done due to man-made climate change. Speaking for all of us today to all of you of our future that must suffer for the terrible actions that we allowed both indirectly and directly to you and yours – forgive us.
Forgive us for the air you now breathe, the water you drink, the birds and animals you can no longer see and appreciate. Forgive us for our stupid callousness to our planet. I know my simple regret can never be enough. Decades late of preventing the tragedies, you are experiencing: The shorter seasons, the longer lasting and more fierce flooding and storms, the coastline deaths and property destructions, and your general sense of lower expectations for yourself and your children. We are sorry.
Wishing it had never happened, especially you knowing of those of your past that called it all a hoax. (i.e. President Trump and many from his administration) and lived in denial of the scientific consensus that we humans were guilty of a “crime” against humanity and the rest of nature. You have reasons plenty to hate us. Please don’t. What were we thinking? Why didn’t we act sooner?
Inferring others feelings and thoughts isn’t really so hard. I am inventing billions of imaginary future people whom are capable of levels of happiness and sadness. Pathetic flesh-and-blood humans alive today, I being one, can only hope this letter in a tiny way can make you realize our pain for your pain. You will soon be real and I and others will be dead. Ghosts of our presence will yet haunt you.
Learn from our mistakes. Take them to heart. And forgive us. We were children and foolish.
Lonnie Bailey
Pineville