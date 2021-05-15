In the past 40 years, communities across West Virginia have developed and operated 28 community health center organizations from Weirton to Welch and back north to Martinsburg. These community-owned organizations operate hundreds of clinic sites as well as providing health services in schools, from mobile medical vans, and for migrants and the homeless. The services include medical, dental, pharmaceutical, behavioral health, and more. These health centers have been critical to expanding access to testing for and vaccinations to protect against Covid-19 as well as the medical problems made worse by the pandemic, namely, mental illness, uncontrolled hypertension and diabetes, and addiction-related deaths.
West Virginia knows heartache but we also know the true power of togetherness. Cabin Creek Health Systems is excited about the opportunities the American Rescue Plan brings to our state. From adding jobs to improving access to quality comprehensive health care for all.
The president and Congress were right to pass the American Rescue Plan to make the investments that will allow America and West Virginia to rebound from the staggering economic and health impacts of the pandemic. The Plan provides needed resources to unemployed workers and to states, counties, towns and public health departments.
Community health centers across West Virginia will also receive funding from the Rescue Plan to remove barriers to meeting the likely surge in medical and mental health needs. At Cabin Creek Health Systems (CCHS), the funds will allow us to expand access to behavioral and medical care for children and adolescents with added school-based health centers; to improve systems of care for chronic conditions including diabetes, hypertension, lung disease and to enhance addiction care. With this funding, CCHS has also added a fully functional mobile health clinic to our services, effectively breaking down transportation and geographic barriers for any patient we serve.
In addition, the funding will be used to support initiating a one-year primary health care residency to prepare new nurse practitioners and physician assistants to provide excellent health care in mountain communities and retain young practitioners in our area.
Much of our focus for the last year, like health centers nationwide, has been on Covid-19 planning, preparation, and action – including large- and small-scale vaccination events. The American Rescue Plan provides support for vaccinating our way to cutting infections and restoring the economy. This coverage, along with all vaccination efforts, is a step in the right direction for America.
We are a very small part of this great national effort to revive our economy, protect our citizenry, and be better prepared for future challenges.
As a community health center, we are proud to play our role and proud that our nation chose a bold approach to reverse the pandemic’s harm.
Jessica McColley
DO, Chief Medical Officer
Craig Robinson
MPH, Executive Director