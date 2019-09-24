Red Flag, America. Sep 11, 2001, 2,977 Americans were killed in the attack on NYC; 15 of 19 were Saudi. Led by a Saudi.
We were provoked into a war with Saudi Arabia’s greatest enemy Iraq, and we are still there.
Mid-September 2019. Numerous drone strikes destroy half of Saudi’s oil. Saudis and President Trump blame Iran. More likely agent, Yemen.
Since 2015, Saudi war planes have hit targets in Yemen with 17,729 killed and another 50,000 dead of starvation.
We went to war over a one-time attack that killed 2,977 Americans.
Commercial drones are available for around $100,000 with a payload of 30Kg, speed 75 mph and a range of 30 miles. It would not take a nation state.
I worked in fuels from 1970 to 1978, again from 1999 to 2005. Static electricity can cause a fire that burns a B 52 down to the wheel hubs. Think accidental fire at a refinery, they happen.
Now imagine 50 drones striking 50 different surgical targets in an oil field.
Wake up America, stop fighting Saudi Arabia’s wars for them.
Gary Carter
Lashmeet