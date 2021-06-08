"The Prayer of a righteous man is powerful and effective." (James 5:16) America needs prayer!
Billy Graham believed in the world-changing power of prayer. On April 17, 1952, President Harry Truman signed Public Law 83-324 which stated the one day a year the president of the United States would declare a National Day of Prayer. President Ronald Reagan signed the amendment into law on Thursday, May 8, 1988, for the first Thursday of May nationwide unanimously amended by the U.S. Congress for a National Day of Prayer.
We must know that government cannot fix the moral decline we are experiencing in our nation. America has become a broken nation. We are seeing lawlessness on the rise and racial tensions are being thrust in our faces daily. We as a nation, which has been called "One Nation Under God," but are we really? We must have a spiritual and moral awakening. There was a great awakening in 1800 when God used people on the James River in Virginia who started praying and a great revival swept across America. In 1857, Wall Street collapsed and there was panic everywhere, but there was a prayer meeting on Fulton Street in New York City and once again revival swept across America.
The desperate need for prayer is needed daily, Christians, and not just limited to one day a week in a church on Sunday morning. Jesus said, "Is it not written, My house will be called a house of prayer for all nations? But you have made it a den of thieves!" (Mark 11:17) The very footprints of Jesus across this nation should be in the churches. Each church should be a house of prayer for the deep needs of our nation. Where are the prayer warriors committed to prayer and not willing to give up until a great move of God comes to bring this nation into repentance and a true, deep love to return to him for our daily needs not government?
"When we believe that God can do anything at anytime with anyone, we will pray like it really matters." – Ronnie Floyd, past president of the National Day of Prayer.
Who will stand and be a prayer warrior for our nation? I will.
Sandy Dupree
Union