I recently read an article by columnist Catherine Rampell in the Opinion section of the Raleigh Register-Herald. Her article highlights the fact that our world is interconnected. What happens across the globe affects us here in America, whether it be a global energy crisis or global poverty.
I am an ambassador for The Borgen Project, an innovative, bipartisan campaign to make global poverty a focus of U.S. foreign policy. Currently, less than 1 percent of the U.S. federal budget goes to foreign aid. In 2018, $30 billion went to programs that assist the world’s poor, while $663 billion went toward military spending. In contrast, nearly every post-9/11 secretary of defense has advocated that Congress better fund international development programs. Former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates repeatedly said that the U.S. can’t win today’s national security challenges with force and military might alone, and many U.S. military generals noted that investments, non-military tools of development, and diplomacy foster economic and political stability on a global scale.
Ending global poverty benefits America. Global poverty leads to instability, which leads to insurgency and terrorism, threatening our own national security. Ending global poverty also improves the American economy by creating more international consumers of American goods. For example, between the years 1960 and 2005, the U.S. provided $1.7 billion in aid to Mexico and by 2018 Mexican consumers bought $265 billion worth of U.S. exports.
Accomplishments like this cannot happen without the support of our congressional leaders, Sen. Joe Manchin, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, and Rep. Carol Miller. I commend the congressional leaders who have supported legislation that improves our global community. Sen. Capito is currently cosponsoring two bills, The Girls LEAD Act and Reach Every Mother & Child Act, which empower and improve the lives of women globally. These bills are important because women and children are the most vulnerable to the negative effects of poverty.
In conclusion, I encourage readers to contact their congressional leaders and urge them to support poverty-reduction legislation by calling their offices or sending them prewritten emails via borgenproject.org/action-center.
Humera Faheem Rehman
Daniels